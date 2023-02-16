CWC Closed on Property for Jackson Campus; Trustees Approved new Academic Programs

Central Wyoming College Trustees Wednesday night heard from President Dr. Brad Tyndall that the college “closed on its new campus property next to the high school in Jackson” this past week. Tyndall also said, in his report to the board, that, “In anticipation of new program and partnership opportunities, trustees Criag Tolman and Paula Hunker and I traveled to Jackson to meet with some members of Jackson President’s Council and Jackson’s Program Advisory Committee to discuss ideas, opportunities and challenges. A few days later, (Vice President for Administration Willie) Noseep and I had a great discussion with Brendan Schulte of Jorgenson and Associates and Phil Cameron of Energy Conservation Works about the potential technologies and funding opportunities for ground source heat, solar and other ideas for the new building.”

A report was presented at the meeting that CWC’s Spring Semester enrollment was up by 6 percent and that the college’s Summer enrollments is up by 14 percent over the prior year.

Trustees Wednesday also authorized four new academic programs, including Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, for an Associate of Applied Science degree, Certificate I and Certificate II plus a Tribal Leadership Advanced Certificate. The new programs will be presented to the Wyoming Community College Commission on Friday in Cheyenne for approval. The new programs would begin this coming fall semester.