CWC Basketball Recap

By: Shawn O’Brate

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO – The Central Wyoming College (CWC) basketball teams traveled down to the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) to participate in the CSI Classic where they would find some of the toughest talent they’ll face this season.

Friday’s game would end in a 102-75 loss for the Rustlers with big games from Trey Simms off the bench, scoring 17 points, and Niieihii Black who led the team with 18 points. The game started out alright for the Rustlers as they jumped out to a 13-9 lead before Snow College scored 16 unanswered points.

The game against CSI never went the Rustlers’ way and ended in a 88-60 loss despite strong performances by Black and Julian Roberts who both scored 16 or more points with Black recording a double-double thanks to his 12 rebounds.

“We definitely did not play our best basketball, but even if we did I’m not sure we could have beaten either of those teams,” Coach Schmit said afterward.

The weekend would not start well, with the Lady Rustlers dropping the ball early and letting the CSI Lady Eagles go up 21-4 before the second quarter ever began. Sophomore guard Ivana Bijic out of Serbia was the only Lady Rustler to score double-digits, dropping 10 points in 29 minutes to go along with her team-high nine rebounds.

They simply could not find the bottom of the net, shooting 14-57 from the field (24.6%) and tallying up 34 total points as CSI wollaped on CWC, winning by 46 points.

Luckily, the next day would go much better for the Lady Rustlers as they notched their first win of the season against Community Christian College (CCC) by a score of 104-77. In the win the girls finally looked alive as every single starter scored double-digits, with freshman Criselle Mendoza scoring the most (24 points), and Hadyn Collie slicing through the CCC defense for 15 points off the bench.

UP NEXT

The Lady Rustlers travel to Williston, N.D., tonight (November 22nd).

After that the Lady Rustlers travel to Miles Community College for the MCC Classic on Friday and Saturday. They face the home team MCC Lady Pioneers on Friday at 5 p.m. and the United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Then, next Tuesday, November 29, the Lady Rustlers host the Northeastern Junior College team at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the men’s team has the exact same opponents this weekend with MCC facing off against CWC at 7 p.m., right after the Lady Rustlers’ game. Then, on Saturday, they play the UTTC at noon before traveling back home to host the Northeastern Junior College team on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

(For more information on these games and more be sure to check WyoToday.com or pick up a Ranger or Lander Journal newspaper)