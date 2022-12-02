CWC Basketball Recap (11/28 – 12/2)

By: Shawn O’Brate

MILES CITY, MONTANA – This past Thanksgiving weekend the Central Wyoming College (CWC) men’s and women’s basketball team traveled North to take on teams in the MCC Classic.

LADY RUSTLERS

The tournament started with the CWC Lady Rustlers taking on the home team, Miles Community College (MCC), on Friday afternoon. The Lady Rustlers, obviously feeling the fatigue of driving between three states in three days, did not come out with their best efforts against the MCC Lady Pioneers.

Freshman guard Melanie Garcia went six-for-thirteen from the field as she scored a team-high 13 points. Taylor Elam, another freshman guard, came off the bench and scored 12 to go along with her two steals and four rebounds.

Head coach Layton Westmoreland got his second win as the Lady Rustlers’ new coach over the weekend (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

Meanwhile, the MCC Lady Pioneers finished with five players in double-digits, inducing Reagan LaPlante who recorded a double-double with eleven points and eleven rebounds. They would dominate the Lady Rustlers by a score of 84-48.

The Lady Rustlers’ luck would change the next day though, as they faced off against the United Tribes Technical College. CWC got off to a hot start, ending the second quarter up 41-30, and they didn’t let their foot off the gas until late in the third quarter.

No matter, as sophomore point guard Chevelle Boyd dropped 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds against the Lady T-Birds. Boyd dominated the court and delegated well throughout the game as nobody else put up double digits but nine of the other ten Lady Rustlers would find the basket at least once.

CWC would out rebound the T-Birds by 12 and finish the game shooting 33.3% from three-point range.

RUSTLERS

The men’s Rustler basketball team had a similar Friday evening, playing against the MCC Pioneer team on their home court and playing a gritty, tough team. The big difference was that the men’s team came away with a victory over MCC, even after a “sluggish” first half that saw CWC go into halftime up 13 points, 34-21.

After the Rustlers came out of halftime they quickly got back to work, shooting much better on their way to a victory over a team that refused to go away. CWC’s lead would dwindle and rise, up-and-down, for much of the second half which led to the Rustlers only leading by seven points with five minutes left in the game. No fear though as Trey Simms hit a three and keeping the Rustlers up by double-digits until the final horn would blow with the scoreboard reading 77-62 in favor of CWC.

Local Arapaho superstar on the court, Niieihii Black finished the game with a game-high 26 points which paired well with his ten rebounds for his second-straight double-double. Also showing their stuff was freshman Javonne Nesbit who came off the bench and dropped ten points alongside starting forward Julian Roberts who put up 12 points.

Men’s coach Brad Schmit has plenty to raise his fists about after going 2-0 in Montana (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

CWC shot 43.3% from the field, 31.3% from beyond the arc and 72.2% from the free throw line in their first win of the weekend, something that head coach Brad Schmit couldn’t have been happier about considering the outside factors to the game:

“These types of games are hard. You are coming off Thanksgiving on Thursday, a six-hour bus ride on Friday morning, and playing a team on paper that we were 12-15 points better than. It was an ugly win, but we will take it!” stated Coach Schmit.

The next day the Rustlers also faced off against the United Tribes Technical College like the Lady Rustlers did. This time they matched the Lady Rustlers’ energy and completed their second-straight victory off the back of another strong performance by Black, shooting 52% from the field for 22 points.

The T-Birds started off strong though, shooting 50% from the field and over 40% from three-point range, leading to a 46-43 lead at half over CWC.

“I was pleased with how we guarded them in the first 20 minutes. They have offensive weapons at all five positions. Even when we challenged their shots they made them. I knew we had to tighten down in the second half or we could not beat them,” Coach Schmit said.

After halftime the team really “clamped down” on defense, holding the T-Birds to 33 points on under 30% shooting from the field. This led to stronger offensive identity and momentum shifts in CWC’s favor.

Trey Simms shot 60% and went three-for-six from three-point land to finish with 17 points. Nesbit also had another good game, shooting 60% from the field as well, ending with 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

CWC would win 86-79.

UP NEXT

Both teams were supposed to play on Tuesday night but with snow blocking much of the roads in and out of Fremont County the game was postponed until further notice. Be sure to stay up to date on WyoToday.com, as well as the Ranger and the Lander Journal newspapers, to see when that game will be rescheduled if it does become so.

The Lady Rustlers play Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) Friday, December 2nd, at 1 P.M. then they play the home team Salt Lake Community College Saturday at 3 P.M.

The men’s team has a similar schedule, playing at 3 P.M. on Friday before taking on the home team, SLCC, at 5 P.M. on Saturday before coming back home.

The men also have a home game next Wednesday afternoon, December 7, with a matchup against CNCC at 5:30 P.M.