Crowheart Man charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that Temayne Thunder, 43, of Crowheart, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. At an arraignment hearing on December 8, 2022, before United States Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee in Lander, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for February 13, 2023.

If convicted, Thunder faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case. An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.