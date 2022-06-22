Crosswalk Warning Sign back up at First and Main

The crosswalk warning sign on a new median strip at First and Main in Riverton has been replaced. It is the second time the large warning sign has been replaced as motorists, unfamiliar with the new median strip, have knocked it over twice. The last time the insurance company of the driver causing the damage paid for its replacement, according to WYDOT.
