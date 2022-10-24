Cross Country All-State Selections are in!

After a thrilling cross country season done and over with there are quite a few local runners that received one of the highest honors given out, the All-State nomination by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
2A Girls
Name School
Mallory Jones. Moorcroft
Marilee Williams Saratoga
Ruth Johnson Thermopolis
Anessa Luna Lovell
Milan Scott Saratoga
Allison Bromley Saratoga
Grace Perkins Tongue River
Madison Teichman Saratoga
Madison Rodriguez Saratoga
Rhiwan Williams Saratoga
2A Boys
Name School
Grant Bartlett Saratoga
Grady Bartlett Saratoga
Howard McNiven Rocky Mt. / Burlington
Grant Winters Rocky Mt. / Burlington
Al Spotted Tongue River
Brian McNiven Rocky Mt. / Burlington
Ayden Moulton Glenrock
Ethan Alliot Big Horn
Marcus James Moorcroft
Nehemiah Divers St. Stephens
3A Girls
Name School
Ameya Eddy Lander Valley
Ryann Smith Rawlins
Taylen Stinson Cody
Caprice Winn Mountain View
Zena Tapia Worland
Karly Sabey Lyman
Kinley Cooley Powell
Blue Blackburn Lander Valley
Eliza Day Evanston
Ava Stafford Cody
3A Boys
Name School
Owen Burnett Mountain View
Nathan Stevenson Green River
Charlie Hulbert Cody
Aydan Loya Torrington
Jack Bishop Worland
Ben Stewart Cody
Derek Parks Evanston
Trajn Swalstad Worland
Kaden Chatfield Riverton
Hyrum Baxter Evanston
4A Girls
Name School
Sydney Morrell Cheyenne Central
Madison Antonino Jackson Hole
Addison Forry Laramie
Averie Perriton Cheyenne Central
Ashley Gross Natrona County
Ally Wheeler Natrona County
Nichole Clark Natrona County
Kayley Alicke Sheridan
Emma Hofmeister Cheyenne Central
Rian Cordell-Reiner Cheyenne Central
4A Boys
Name School
Habtamu Wetzel Star Valley
Tristan Enders Natrona County
Jackson Dutcher Natrona County
Colby Jenks Jackson Hole
Bridger Brokaw Cheyenne Central
Will Barrington Cheyenne Central
Jase Burton Star Valley
Dominic Eberle Laramie
Austin Akers Sheridan
Landrum Wiley Sheridan