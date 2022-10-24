Cross Country All-State Selections are in!

After a thrilling cross country season done and over with there are quite a few local runners that received one of the highest honors given out, the All-State nomination by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

2A Girls

Name School

Mallory Jones. Moorcroft

Marilee Williams Saratoga

Ruth Johnson Thermopolis

Anessa Luna Lovell

Milan Scott Saratoga

Allison Bromley Saratoga

Grace Perkins Tongue River

Madison Teichman Saratoga

Madison Rodriguez Saratoga

Rhiwan Williams Saratoga

2A Boys

Name School

Grant Bartlett Saratoga

Grady Bartlett Saratoga

Howard McNiven Rocky Mt. / Burlington

Grant Winters Rocky Mt. / Burlington

Al Spotted Tongue River

Brian McNiven Rocky Mt. / Burlington

Ayden Moulton Glenrock

Ethan Alliot Big Horn

Marcus James Moorcroft

Nehemiah Divers St. Stephens

3A Girls

Name School

Ameya Eddy Lander Valley

Ryann Smith Rawlins

Taylen Stinson Cody

Caprice Winn Mountain View

Zena Tapia Worland

Karly Sabey Lyman

Kinley Cooley Powell

Blue Blackburn Lander Valley

Eliza Day Evanston

Ava Stafford Cody

3A Boys

Name School

Owen Burnett Mountain View

Nathan Stevenson Green River

Charlie Hulbert Cody

Aydan Loya Torrington

Jack Bishop Worland

Ben Stewart Cody

Derek Parks Evanston

Trajn Swalstad Worland

Kaden Chatfield Riverton

Hyrum Baxter Evanston

4A Girls

Name School

Sydney Morrell Cheyenne Central

Madison Antonino Jackson Hole

Addison Forry Laramie

Averie Perriton Cheyenne Central

Ashley Gross Natrona County

Ally Wheeler Natrona County

Nichole Clark Natrona County

Kayley Alicke Sheridan

Emma Hofmeister Cheyenne Central

Rian Cordell-Reiner Cheyenne Central

4A Boys

Name School

Habtamu Wetzel Star Valley

Tristan Enders Natrona County

Jackson Dutcher Natrona County

Colby Jenks Jackson Hole

Bridger Brokaw Cheyenne Central

Will Barrington Cheyenne Central

Jase Burton Star Valley

Dominic Eberle Laramie

Austin Akers Sheridan

Landrum Wiley Sheridan