Cross Country All-State Selections are in!

After a thrilling cross country season done and over with there are quite a few local runners that received one of the highest honors given out, the All-State nomination by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

 

2A Girls 

Name                                   School

Mallory Jones.                     Moorcroft 
Marilee Williams                 Saratoga 
Ruth Johnson                      Thermopolis 
Anessa Luna                        Lovell 
Milan Scott                          Saratoga 
Allison Bromley                  Saratoga 
Grace Perkins                     Tongue River 
Madison Teichman            Saratoga 
Madison Rodriguez            Saratoga 
Rhiwan Williams                 Saratoga 

 

2A Boys

Name                                   School

Grant Bartlett                     Saratoga

Grady Bartlett                    Saratoga

Howard McNiven              Rocky Mt. / Burlington

Grant Winters                    Rocky Mt. / Burlington

Al Spotted                           Tongue River

Brian McNiven                   Rocky Mt. / Burlington

Ayden Moulton                  Glenrock

Ethan Alliot                          Big Horn

Marcus James                     Moorcroft

Nehemiah Divers               St. Stephens

 

3A Girls

Name                                   School 
Ameya Eddy                        Lander Valley 
Ryann Smith                       Rawlins 
Taylen Stinson                    Cody
Caprice Winn                      Mountain View 
Zena Tapia                          Worland 
Karly Sabey                          Lyman 
Kinley Cooley                      Powell 
Blue Blackburn                   Lander Valley
Eliza Day                              Evanston 
Ava Stafford                        Cody

 

3A Boys

Name                                   School 

Owen Burnett                    Mountain View
Nathan Stevenson            Green River
Charlie Hulbert                  Cody
Aydan Loya                         Torrington
Jack Bishop                         Worland
Ben Stewart                        Cody
Derek Parks                        Evanston
Trajn Swalstad                   Worland
Kaden Chatfield                 Riverton
Hyrum Baxter                    Evanston

 

4A Girls

Name                                   School 

Sydney Morrell                   Cheyenne Central 
Madison Antonino             Jackson Hole 
Addison Forry                     Laramie 
Averie Perriton                   Cheyenne Central 
Ashley Gross                       Natrona County 
Ally Wheeler                        Natrona County 
Nichole Clark                       Natrona County 
Kayley Alicke                        Sheridan 
Emma Hofmeister              Cheyenne Central 
Rian Cordell-Reiner            Cheyenne Central

 

4A Boys

Name                                   School 

Habtamu Wetzel                 Star Valley
Tristan Enders                     Natrona County
Jackson Dutcher                  Natrona County
Colby Jenks                           Jackson Hole
Bridger Brokaw                   Cheyenne Central
Will Barrington                    Cheyenne Central
Jase Burton                           Star Valley
Dominic Eberle                    Laramie
Austin Akers                         Sheridan
Landrum Wiley                    Sheridan