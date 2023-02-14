Crickets: Public Shunned Critical Water Supply Meeting

Earlier this month city officials, local engineering consultants, a Wyoming Water Development Commission representative and a member of the local media were on hand to review the Riverton Water Master Plan Level 1 study at City Hall.

The only thing missing was the public. No member of the general public showed up to hear the presentation about the future of Riverton’s water system.

City Engineer Brendan Thoman said the study is the first one in 20 years to look at the city’s water system as a whole and look where to put funds in the future to grow and build.

The purpose of the study, according to Steven Vedder, PE, a Staff Engineer WHS Engineering in Lander, was fourfold. He said the study would “define the existing system, map the system in a GIS data base, model Riverton’s projected 30-year growth and to provide recommendations for future water construction projects.”

Thoman noted that Riverton’s first water pipeline was installed through the downtown area in 1906, the year the city was organized.

Somewhat surprising was the report from Mark Madsen, also with WHS Engineering, that the city’s original water line is still in service in downtown. One aspect of the master plan, he said, is to determine how the current system is working, how to be prepared for what is coming, maintaining the current water delivery system and “how to move and shake should anything happen.”

As such, the study will inventory the current collection of water lines, the age of the pipes, determine the pressure in the system to get water where it needs to go, the condition of the system with recommended improvements to deliver clean water to the city’s residents and businesses.

Madsen said one aspect of the study will help the city determine “where they go from here, to determine if any water lines are falling apart or are undersized.

Thoman said the city can handle growth of the system in infill areas of the city, but he said the real challenge is expansion of the system to accommodate future growth.

Mayor Tim Hancock noted that the city “doesn’t want to be caught with our pants down if and when growth takes place.”

In that regard, Vetter said a population projection shows Riverton at 18,050 residents by 2052 with the most growth occurring in North, West and South areas of the city. The question, then, is how to extend water service to the growth areas while maintaining the level of service to existing customers.

Another public meeting will be scheduled when the report is completed.

The report was prepared by Thomam, Vedder and Black and Veatch Engineering’s Karen Burgi, who participated via telephone.