Death Notice:

Craig “Lane” Parry, 76, of Lander died in Lander on April 20, 2022. The Funeral Service for Lane will be 10:00am, Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in the Popo Agie Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 639 Cascade St, Lander, Wyoming. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming. Full obituary at a later date.