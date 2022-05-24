Feb 20, 1987 – May 12, 2022

Funeral services for Craig Brian C’Bearing, 34, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Goodman Family Home, 1613 17 Mile Road with a wake to follow.



Mr. C’Bearing passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Broomfield, Colorado.



Craig was born on February 20, 1987, son of Linus and Shirley D. (Buckman) C’Bearing. During his childhood years, he grew up on the Wind River Indian Reservation. He moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in his teenage years before moving back to Wyoming in 2000. Recently he moved to Cheyenne, WY.



Craig enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a big “Joker” fan and loved the movie “Colors.” He recently worked two jobs in Cheyenne, Wyoming as maintenance at the Red Lion and The Warehouse.



Survivors include his mother, Shirley Buckman; uncle Melvin Littleshield; brothers, Jordan Riley, WinterHawk, Darrel, John, James Goodman, Jr., Travis “Rambo” Warren, Monty Fox, James SittingEagle, Chase Washakie, Taylor and Cole Littleshield; sisters, Patricia (Rodrigo) C’Bearing, Margaret C’Bearing, Cindi Littleshield, Margaret, Brenda, Elizabeth, Arlene, Tashina Goodman, Nicole (Josh) Rosenberger, Bobby Mae Fox, Casper Fox and Therse (Johnny) Roberts; extended families: C’Bearing, Littleshield, Goodman, Dewey, Bushyhead, Seminole, Hanway, Buckman, Washington and Addison. Please forgive us if we have forgotten any families during this difficult time.



He was preceded in death by his father, Linus C’Bearing; grandparents, Elizabeth (Goodman) and William “Bill Cole” C’Bearing; aunt, Margaret Littleshield, Uncle Johnny (Donna) Goodman; brothers, Camrin, William C’Bearing, Melvin Littleshield, James Goodman, Sr., Patrick Stacey; sisters, Stephaniy C’Bearing, Michelle and Samantha Littleshield, Camille Goodman; nephews, Eli C’Bearing, Darrell J. Hanway and Carlos Goodman.



