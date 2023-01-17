Craig Bohl cracks top 50 loyalty list

By: Shawn O’Brate
LARAMIE – The 2022-23 College football season is officially over, with the University of Georgia hoisting up the National Championship trophy for the second season in a row.
Wyoming’s season ended on a low note, losing in overtime to the Ohio Bobcats (10-4) in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, but it was filled with many ups to go with the lows that filled the Cowboys’ final three games of the season.
The Cowboys finished the season 7-6, one game over .500, the third-best record in the Mountain West Conference behind Boise State and Fresno State who both beat them to end the regular season. Now, transfer portals are open and players are on the move but one person definitely is not on the move, head coach Craig Bohl.
Bohl has been a part of the Wyoming Cowboys way of life for 20 years now, nine of them as head coach. He’s won three of his five bowl game appearances and sent quite a few players to the NFL, Bills’ QB Josh Allen included, but now his loyalty is starting to be noticed.
With so many sports shows, podcasts, broadcasters hosting their own table talks and more it’s no doubt that Bohl would be the topic of conversation at least once around the country. One of those shows, Big Game Boomer Show, is famous for making controversial lists and posting them on social media for sports fans to freak out about in unison.
Big Game Boomer’s latest list is the Top 50 Most Loyal Head Coaches in College Football, with Bohl listed at #27 in between Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Penn State’s James Franklin. Bohl sits above some very famous head coaches that have had much more success, coaches like Ohio State’s Ryan Day at #30 and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.
Other big names on the list include Alabama’s Nick Saban (#11), back-to-back national champion Kirby Smart (#15) and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy (#3). Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz led the list after completing his 24th season for the Hawkeyes, which included his 300th game at the helm, where he has gone 186-115 (61.8% winning percentage).
Congratulations to coach Bohl and good luck in the offseason as well as the 2023-24 football season!