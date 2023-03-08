March 2nd, 2023

April 25th, 1975 – March 2nd, 2023

Craig Amadio, age 47, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on March 2nd, 2023 with family and friends by his side. He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Craig was born on April 25th, 1975 in Lander, Wyoming. He was the son of Chuck and Barbara Amadio. Craig grew up in Lander where his early years were spent with friends recreating Star Wars adventures, making BatMan and Robin memories, playing soccer, or enjoying a neighborhood game in the yard. He was an imaginative child and good brother, often letting his little sister tag along in the adventures. He was an incredible artist, taking after his mother, with a beautiful gift for drawing. From an early age Craig developed a love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, and camping with family and friends. He loved music and was never so happy as being at a bluegrass festival or Grateful Dead concert. Craig loved social settings and never met a stranger. He was a fan of sports and would carry on a conversation about the latest sports news with anyone in earshot, but particularly enjoyed these conversations with his mom. He was especially a fan of NASCAR, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Buffalo Bills.

Craig graduated from Lander Valley High School in 1993 and earned a Bachelors of Science in Fish and Wildlife Management and Masters of Science in Zoology and Physiology from the University of Wyoming. He worked as a fisheries biologist and fisheries supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish for over 20 years in Green River, Cody, and Lander. Craig credited his dad for influencing his career choice by taking him hunting and fishing before he could even walk. His passion for fishing and career with Game and Fish brought him countless memories and friendships that grew into family.

Craig is survived by his mother, Barbara; sister, Megan; Aunts Lou Ann (Bart) Miller, Nikki (Dennis) Amadio, and Mary (Neal) Johnson; Amadio and Johnson cousins; and the Steensland family. He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Amadio; Amadio grandparents; Johnson grandparents; Uncles Dennis Amadio, Paul Amadio, Richard Johnson, and Neal Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 11 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lander, WY.

Memorial donations in Craig’s name may be mailed directly to Popo Agie Anglers, PO Box 98 Lander, WY 82520 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

