Cowgirls Wrap Up The Final Day of Action from the 2022 NCAA West Prelims

By University of Wyoming Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Katelyn Mitchem and Aumni Ashby competed in their respective events on the fourth and final day of action from John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas and the 2022 NCAA Outdoor West Prelims on Saturday night.

Katelyn Mitchem was up first in the 3000M Steeplechase today. Mitchem finished in 16th place in the 3000M Steeplechase and sets a new PR to move up to No. 2 all time at UW with a time of 10:17.13.

Aumni Ashby wraps up her season with a 39-6 mark in the Triple Jump. Ashby finished in 43rd place out of the best 48 competitors in the West. Ashby owns the No. 3 all time at UW.

The top 48 athletes from each region competed this week in their respective events with the top 12 finishers from both the West and East heading to Eugene, Ore., and the 2022 NCAA Division One Outdoor Championships to be held on June 8th-11th. Kareem Mersal in the Long Jump and Nathan Reid in the Discus will compete at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships following their performances earlier in the week.

Full Results can be found at https://flashresults.ncaa.com/OutdoorRegionals/2022/West/index.htm

