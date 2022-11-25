Cowgirls Travel West for Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off

STOCKTON, CA – For the second year in a row, the Wyoming Cowgirls will be traveling for a Thanksgiving Week tournament. This year, the Cowgirls travel to Stockton, Calif., for the Pacific Tiger Turkey Tip-Off. UW will face the host-Pacific at 4 p.m., MT Friday before closing the tournament at 2 p.m., MT Saturday against UC Davis.

Friday’s contest against Pacific can be watched live on the West Coast Conference Network with both games being broadcast live on the Cowgirl Radio Network with David Settle on the call.

ABOUT THE COWGIRLS

Wyoming (2-2) enters the week going 2-1 in its three-game homestand over the past week-plus. The Cowgirls are coming off a 64-44 win over Regis Tuesday. Grace Ellis tied a career-high with 16 points in the win while Malene Pedersen added 12 points and grabbed a career-best nine rebounds. Ellis, who has seen a bigger role this season with the team, leads the Cowgirls in scoring with 13 points per game on 55.3-percent shooting overall and 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Ellis has scored in double figures three times already this season. In her previous two years in the Brown & Gold, Ellis eclipsed double figures seven times.

UW is averaging just under 63 points per game this season, but the Cowgirl defense has been as tough as ever, allowing opponents to score at just 55.5 points per game. Wyoming opponents are shooting 35.4-percent overall and just 23.1-percent from beyond-the-arc. Wyoming is also out-rebounding teams by over four boards per contest and is averaging less than 10 turnovers per game.

IN THE RECORD BOOK

Senior guard Quinn Weidemann is sixth all-time at Wyoming in made 3-point shots with 204 makes, and eighth all-time in attempts with 501. Her career 3-point percentage of .407 is fourth all-time among Cowgirls. Weidemann’s 86.6-percent career free-throw percentage is tied for second all-time and her 251 career assists is 18th in program history.

Weidemann is 19th all-time with 1,158 career points. Her 121 games played are 11th in program history while her 390 made field goals are 25th all-time. Tommi Olson, meanwhile, has a career-high of nine steals in a game, which is tied for the most in a single game in school history. Olson’s 151 career steals are tied for 10th all-time in program history and her 291 career assists are 14th all-time. Allyson Fertig also moved into the top-20 in program history in career double-doubles with her 11th and is now 18th all-time.

SCOUTING PACIFIC

The Tigers enter the tournament at 3-2 overall and 1-2 in home contests. Pacific is led by Anaya James’ 14 points per game and 31 total assists. Liz Smith averages 14 points per game and has been prolific at getting to the free-throw line in 2022-23, as she is 24-for-27 at the line. Cecilia Holmberg comes in at an 11.2 point per game clip while Sam Ashby averages a team-high seven rebounds per contest.

As a team, the Tigers are averaging 74.4 points per game, while opponents are scoring at a 69-point per game clip. Pacific is shooting 42.2-percent overall from the field and has hit 33-percent from 3-point range. Opponents are shooting just over 40-percent from the floor and have hit 30.5-percent from beyond-the-arc. Pacific is pulling down nearly 47 rebounds per contest this season, out-rebounding opponents by over 14 boards a game. Head Coach Bradley Davis is in his eighth season leading the Tigers.

SCOUTING UC DAVIS

The Aggies enter the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off at 2-2 overall and will be playing their first neutral-site game of 2022-23. UC Davis is led by one of the best scorers in the nation in Evanne Turner, who is averaging 22 points per game and has hit 16 3-pointers this season. Tova Sabel is second on the team in scoring at eight points per game while Megan Norris leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per contest. Sydney Burns leads UC Davis with 13 assists.

As a team, the Aggies are scoring 64.5 points per game and allowing just 61.7 per contest. UC Davis is shooting just over 41-percent overall from the floor and is hitting 28.4-percent from 3-point range. Opponents are shooting 37.9-percent from the field and just 26.8-percent from beyond-the-arc. UC Davis is led by 12th-year Head Coach, Jennifer Gross. Prior to last season, Gross was the Big West’s Coach of the Year five consecutive seasons (2017-21).

SERIES HISTORY

This week will be the second time the Cowgirls have met both programs. UW met both teams in 2018 with the Cowgirls losing 70-64 at Pacific in November of 2018. Weidemann had six points in that loss during her freshman campaign. UC Davis, meanwhile, ended Wyoming’s 2017-18 season in the second round of the WNIT in March of 2018, 74-64.