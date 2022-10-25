Cowgirls Tied for 10th after First Round of Rainbow Wahine Invitational

Kapolei, Hawaii – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad opened up play at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Kapolei, Hawaii on Monday completing the first 18 holes at the Kapolei Golf Course.

“Morgan really played with a lot of grit and determination today.” Head Women’s Golf Coach Josey Stender, “She did not hit the ball her best but scrambled really well and put together a solid round.”

Morgan Ryan led the way for the Cowgirls in the first round shooting a 72 (+2) to finish the day as the only Cowgirl in the top 20 currently sitting in a tie for 15th. Kyla Wilde posted the second-best score by a Cowgirl on the day shooting a 77 (+5) to finish the round tied for 34th. Samantha Hui finished the day tied for 44th after posting an opening round score of 78 (+6). The duo of Rachel Stoinski and Jadan Gonzalez round out the Cowgirls lineup finishing the first day tied for 53rd and 58th respectively.

The duo of Sophie Spiva and Jessica Zapf were also in action competing as individuals. Spiva finished the tied for 53rd with a score of 79 (+7) while Zapf finished the day tied for 65th with a score of 81 (+9).

As a team, the Cowgirls finished the day tied for 10th with a score of 308 (+20) currently sitting even with Northern Colorado while trailing CSUB and NDSU buy just two strokes. Colorado State and Gonzaga sit atop the leaderboard after the first team with each team posting a first round of 282 (-6).

The Cowgirls will be back at it tomorrow for the second round of action which is set to tee off at 1 p.m. MT.

Team Results

T1. Gonzaga 282 (-6)

T1. CSU 282 (-6)

3. Hawaii 292 (+4)

4. Fresno State 298 (+10)

T5. Sacramento State 299 (+1)

T5. College of Charleston 299 (+11)

7. GCU 301 (+13)

T8. NDSU 306 (+18)

T8. CSUB 306 (+18)

T10. Wyoming 308 (+20)

T10. Northern Colorado 308 (+20)

12. Portland State 312 (+24)

13. CSU- Northridge 315 (+27)

Cowgirl Results

T15 – Morgan Ryan – 74 (+2)

T34 – Kyla Wilde – 77 (+5)

T44 – Samantha Hui – 78 (+6)

T53 – Rachel Stoinski – 79 (+7)

T58 – Jadan Gonzalez – 80 (+8)

Individual Results

T53 – Sophie Spiva – 79 (+7)

T65 – Jessica Zapf – 81 (+9)