Cowgirls take doubles point in loss to UNLV Sunday

By University of Wyoming Athletics

The Wyoming tennis team captured the doubles point Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, but it was not enough as UNLV controlled singles play to come away with a 4-1 victory.

The Cowgirls (8-11, 2-4 MW) got wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles spots in the match to secure the first point. The team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender improved to 7-4 this spring with their 6-1 victory at the second position. At No. 3, Mihaela Kaftanova and Lucia Malinak secured the point with a 6-4 win.

UNLV (14-4, 4-2 MW) took the match with wins at the No. 3-6 spots in singles play. The matchups at the No. 1 and 2 positions were both in the third set before the Lady Rebels secured enough team points for the victory.

UW returns home for a pair of matches next week, the final two in Laramie of the season. The Cowgirls host Utah State April 15 and Boise State April 16. Both matches are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Wyoming at UNLV

4/10/22 in Las Vegas, Nev.

UNLV 4, Wyoming 1

Doubles competition

1. Molly Helgesson/Zita Kovacs (UNLV) def. Krause, Ida/Oreshkina, Maria (WYO) 6-2

2. Fernandez, Ana/Zehender, Sophie (WYO) def. Izumi Asano/Cindy Hu (UNLV) 6-1

3. Kaftanova, Mihaela/Malinak, Lucia (WYO) def. Aura Fang/CoCo Zhao (UNLV) 6-4

Singles competition

1. Molly Helgesson (UNLV) vs. Oreshkina, Maria (WYO) 2-6, 6-3, 1-3, unfinished

2. Zita Kovacs (UNLV) vs. Zehender, Sophie (WYO) 6-3, 3-6, 2-0, unfinished

3. Izumi Asano (UNLV) def. Malinak, Lucia (WYO) 7-5, 6-2

4. Cindy Hu (UNLV) def. Krause, Ida (WYO) 6-3, 6-2

5. Salsa Aher (UNLV) def. Kaftanova, Mihaela (WYO) 6-3, 6-0

6. CoCo Zhao (UNLV) def. Abriola, Serina (WYO) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1