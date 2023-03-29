Cowgirls stage epic comeback

By Kevin Paul DeVries

University of Wyoming Athletics

Wyoming Tennis, on the heels of two big conference victories, has broken into the national rankings. UW Media Athletics

FRESNO, CALIF. – The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team staged an epic comeback Sunday on the road at 67th-ranked Fresno State to win 4-3. The Cowgirls, who trailed 3-0 in the match, won the final four singles contests Sunday to roar back for the victory.

Wyoming (7-8, 2-0 MW) stormed back in the match to win the singles matches at No. 3 through No. 6. The Cowgirls won a trio of three-setters to stage the comeback, including winning a pair of third-set tiebreakers at the fourth and fifth spots. In all three of its three-set wins, UW rallied after losing the first set.

“This was an amazing college tennis match,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“Fresno State is the defending regular season champions for a reason. I can’t describe how proud I am of the team, because of the heart they showed today. To beat a nationally-ranked team, on the road, after being down the whole match, is not an easy task to pull off.”

Violetta Borodina secured the win in heart-stopping fashion at the No. 4 spot, winning 4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (10-8). Nikol Dobrilova also won in her tiebreaker at the fifth spot, as she rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) victory. Noesjka Brink sparked the rally for the Cowgirls at No. 3 singles, as she won in straight-sets, 7-5 and 6-3. Meanwhile, at the sixth position, Ana Fernandez also picked up a three-set win as she rallied for a 5-7, 7-5 and 7-5 victory.

The day began with the Bulldogs winning a hard-fought point in doubles. Fresno State got wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots and secured the point with a tiebreak victory at No. 3, 7-6 (7-4). The tandem of Borodina and Maria Oreshkina won at the No. 2 spot for the Cowgirls, to win their seventh-straight match as a duo.

“The reason why we won this match, is because we fought so hard on every singles line and we played with our heart,” said Fernandez afterwards.

“It takes a lot of heart to win a match like this after a tough loss in doubles.”

Sunday’s win was the first for the Cowgirls in program history against the Bulldogs in Fresno and was the first true road win this spring for the Cowgirls. UW now looks to continue the momentum next week in Fort Collins. Wyoming will face Nevada Saturday and San Jose State Sunday in a pair of neutral-site matchups.