Cowgirls Opened MW Play with 4-1 Win Over No. 42 CSU

It was a very successful Mountain West-opener for the Wyoming Cowgirls Tennis Team Saturday in Fresno as the Cowgirls opened league play with an impressive 4-1 win over No. 42 ranked Colorado State. The Rams entered the weekend as the highest-rated team in the MW.

Wyoming (6-8, 1-0 MW) once again opened the match strongly, winning the doubles point for the fourth consecutive match. The Cowgirls got wins at both No. 1 and No. 2 singles in the match. At No. 1, Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender won their fourth-straight match, 6-2. Meanwhile, at the second spot, the tandem of Violetta Borodina and Maria Oreshkina won their sixth consecutive doubles match, winning 6-3.

“I thought we were Cowgirl Tough today,” said Head Coach Dean Clower.

“We were disciplined competitors and we played as one unit. CSU is a very good team and well-coaches, so this was a great start to the weekend. I have to give a lot of credit to my assistant coach, Julie Gonzalez. Julie made some adjustments on a couple of lines during the past week’s practice, and it proved to pay off. We will recover tonight and be ready to battle again tomorrow against Fresno State.”

The Cowgirls won 3-of-4 singles matches on the day that were finished. After losing at No. 6 singles, UW responded to win three-straight to clinch the match. Oreshkina at No. 2 was the first to win, as she was victorious in straight-sets, 6-0 and 6-4. Then, at the fifth position, Nikol Dobrilova won 6-4 and 6-2. Noesjka Brink clinched the win for the Cowgirls behind the strength of her 6-2, 7-6 win. Wyoming was also leading at the No. 1 and 4 positions at the time the match was clinched.

“We brought the fight to them today,” said Oreshkina after the match.

“We out-worked them, and everyone played for each other. We played with discipline, intensity and a lot of heart today, which is the definition of Cowgirl Tough.”

Wyoming closes the week against another top-70 squad with a noon Mountain Time matchup with host-Fresno State Sunday.

Wyoming vs. #42 Colorado State

3/25/23 in Fresno, Calif.

Wyoming 4, Colorado State 1

Doubles competition

1. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) def. Buzkova/Avelar (CSU) 6-2

2. Violetta Borodina/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) def. Ecton/Lennon (CSU) 6-3

3. Richterova/Zhadzinskaya (CSU) def. Noesjka Brink/Nikol Dobrilova (CSU) 6-4

Singles competition

1. Zehender (WYO) vs. Buzkova (CSU) 7-6, 4-1, unfinished

2. Oreshkina (WYO) def. Lennon (CSU) 6-0, 6-4

3. Brink (WYO) def. Weekley (CSU) 6-2, 7-6

4. Borodina (WYO) vs. Richterova (CSU) 1-6, 6-1, 5-3, unfinished

5. Dobrilova (WYO) def. Avelar (CSU) 6-4, 6-2

6. Zhadzinskaya (CSU) def. Fernandez (WYO) 6-3, 6-0