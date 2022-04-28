Cowgirls Advance Past Utah State, 4-2

By University of Wyoming Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. (April 27, 2022) – The No. 6 seed Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team opened Mountain West Tournament play with a hard-fought victory over 11th-seeded Utah State Wednesday afternoon, 4-2. With the win, the Cowgirls advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Wyoming (12-12) opened the match by jumping out to an early lead, thanks to capturing the doubles point Wednesday. The tandem of Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina began with a quick 6-2 victory at their No. 1 doubles spot. The point was clinched as the team of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender hung on at the second position, prevailing 7-5.

On the singles side of play, the Cowgirls again jumped out to early leads as four of the matches saw first set victories from the Cowgirls. However, Utah State answered back with a pair of victories to take a 2-1 match lead. The Aggies got wins at the No. 3 and 5 spots before Wyoming answered back late.

Krause got UW’s first singles win with a 6-3 and 6-3 victory at No. 4. That was followed up by a pair of second-set comebacks as Zehender won 6-4, 7-5 and Mihaela Kaftanova won 7-6 (8-6) and 6-4 at the No. 2 and No. 6 spots, respectively.

The Cowgirls now advance to face No. 3 seed San Diego State at 3 p.m., MT Thursday.

#6 Wyoming vs. #11 Utah State

4/27/22 in Tucson, Ariz.

Mountain West Tournament

Wyoming 4, Utah State 2

Doubles competition

1. Ida Krause/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) def. Naz Ozturk/Kung (USU) 6-2

2. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) def. Dekkers/Lavatai (USU) 7-5

3. County/Millan (USU) def. Kaftanova/Malinak (WYO) 6-2

Singles competition

1. Oreshkina (WYO) vs. Millan (USU) 6-1, 3-6, 3-4 unfinished

2. Zehender (WYO) def. Kung (USU) 6-4, 7-5

3. Ryan (USU) def. Malinak (WYO) 7-6, 5-2 retirement

4. Krause (WYO) def. County (USU) 6-3, 6-3

5. Naz Ozturk (USU) def. Fernandez (WYO) 6-3, 6-2

6. Kaftanova (WYO) def. Dekkers (USU) 7-6, 6-4