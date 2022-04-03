Cowgirl Tennis made short work of New Mexico

The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team opened their home-opening Mountain West weekend in impressive fashion, making quick work of New Mexico Saturday morning in Laramie. The Cowgirls dispatched of the Lobos, 4-0.

Wyoming (8-8, 2-1 MW) opened the day by securing the doubles point with wins at the No. 2 and 3 doubles positions. The tandem of Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender got the first win on the day, winning at the second spot, 6-1, moving to 5-3 this spring as a duo. At the third spot, Mihaela Kaftanova and Lucia Malinak rallied to secure the doubles win for the Cowgirls, as they were victorious, 6-4.

On the singles side of play, the Cowgirls showed grit and toughness in the three victories. Zehender opened the winning with a 6-2, 6-4 win over New Mexico’s Hsuan Huang at the No. 2 singles spot. Zehender rallied after falling behind 3-0 in the second set to secure her third-straight win of the spring.

Next, it was Maria Oreshkina at the No. 1 position, who came away with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) win as she also rallied from an early second set deficit to force a tiebreak. Rounding-out the action and securing the match win for UW was Ida Krause at the fourth spot. Krause, much like Oreshkina, controlled the first set before falling behind in the second and eventually forced a tiebreak. Krause defeated Myu Kageyama, 6-3 and 7-6 (7-3). All three of Krause, Oreshkina and Zehender won their team-leading eighth dual match this season in Saturday’s victory.

Wyoming vs. New Mexico

4/2/22 in Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming 4, New Mexico 0

Doubles competition

1. Yue Lin Chen/Myu Kageyama (UNM) def. Ida Krause/Maria Oreshkina (WYO) 6-1

2. Ana Fernandez/Sophie Zehender (WYO) def. Hsuan Huang/Sarah O’Connor (UNM) 6-1

3. Mihaela Kaftanova/Lucia Malinak (WYO) def. Hsiang-Wen Huang/Satoho Toriumi (UNM) 6-4

Singles competition

1. Oreshkina (WYO) def. Chen (UNM) 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

2. Zehender (WYO) def. Huang (UNM) 6-2, 6-4

3. Malinak (WYO) vs. O’Connor (UNM) 6-2, 4-6, unfinished

4. Krause (WYO) def. Kageyama (UNM) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

5. Fernandez (WYO) vs. Huang (UNM) unfinished

6. Kaftanova (WYO) vs. Toriumi (UNM) unfinished