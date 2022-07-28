Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductees to be honored at Ranch Rodeo

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) is cordially inviting one and all to come down and help recognize our Fremont County WCHF inductees for 2022, in conjunction with the Fremont County Ranch Rodeo. The 2022 Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of fame for Fremont County are:

• Robert William (Bill) Hamilton, Lander

• Bob Bessey, Riverton, and

• Clyde Woolery, Kinnear

The Ranch Rodeo is planned for 7 p .m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 and the inductees will be recognized then. Before the rodeo, however, from 4:30 till 6:00 p.m., a reception will be held under the Fairground’s Hospitality Tent (behind the bucking chutes) for the inductees.