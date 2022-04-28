Cowboy Grapplers Set to Compete at USMC US Open Events

By University of Wyoming Athletics

Laramie, WY. (April. 28, 2022) – A group of Cowboy grapplers will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend to compete in the 2022 USMC US Open Freestyle Events.



Hayden Hastings will be the lone Poke competing in the senior freestyle division while eight more Cowboys will be competing in the U20 freestyle division. For Hastings, a top seven finish at the US Open would earn him a spot at the US World Team Trials Challenge Tournament.



At the U20 level, the U.S. Open serves as a qualifying event for the 2022 U20 World Team Trials which are set to be held on June 3-5 in Geneva, Ohio. In addition, the Champion at every weight class earns a spot on the U20 Pan-Am team which will compete at the U20 Pan-Am Championships July 8-10 in Oaxpetec, Mexico.



Wyoming will be sending six freshmen, two sophomores and a senior to the US Open Events. The Cowboys will be led by Hastings who is coming off of a career best performance at the NCAA Tournament as well as Darren Green who is coming off of a very productive sophomore season.



The Pokes will be in action on Friday and Saturday with the entirety of the event being live streamed on FloWrestling.





Cowboys Competing



Hayden Hastings 79kg – Senior US Open

Bryce Dauphin 70kg – U20

Pauly Garcia 57kg – U20

Warren Carr 70kg – U20

Darren Green 65kg – U20

Branden Pagurayan 65kg – U20

Quayin Short 86k kg – U20

Bradley Moore 125kg – U20

Mason Ding 125kg – U20



Schedule



Friday –

Senior and U20 Prelims, Quarterfinals and Consolation – 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Senior and U20 Consolations – 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

U20 Semifinals – 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Senior Semifinals – 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Saturday –

Senior and U20 Consolation and Consolation Semifinals – 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Senior and U20 All Medal Matches – 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.