County Voters mirrored State Voters for Top Five Elected Officials

Primary Election statewide results

US Representative: Harriet Hageman 113,025 to Liz Cheney’s 49,316

Wyoming Governor: Mark Gordon 101,092 to Brent Bien 48,549

Secretary of State: Chuck Gray 75,938 to Tara Nethercott’s 63,044

State Treasurer: Curt Meier 97,489 to Bill Gallop 49,643

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Megan Degenfelder 59,301 to Brian Schroeder 55,746

State Auditor: Kristi Racines, unopposed

Fremont County voters followed most Wyoming Voters giving an overwhelming victory to Republican Harriet Hageman over Congresswoman Liz Cheney by more than a two to one margin, taking 7,380 county votes to Cheney’s 3,458, a nearly 4,000 vote difference. Fremont County supported Governor Mark Gordon by a similar margin over challenger Brent Bien and one of the closes county races for a state office, Chuck Gray eased by Tara Nethercott by 80 votes. in the State Superintendent of Public Instruction race, Megan Degenfelder topped incumbent Brian Schroeder by 1,470 votes. County voters also cast their lot for incumbent State Treasurer Curt Meier with a more than 4,000 vote margin over Bill Gallop and county voters went with Megan Degenfelder for State Superintendent of Public Instruction 4,642 to incumbent Brian Schroeder’s 3,172.