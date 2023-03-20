County to Begin 2023-24 Budget Discussions

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday will hear from Museum Director Scott Goetz on lease agreements for the Pioneer Cabin and Pioneer Pavillion at the Museum complex in West Lander, a proclamation for the National Week of the Well Child will be considered, County Clerk Julie Freese will will hold a preliminary budget development discussion and the board will review the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATC) Grant Projects.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the commission chambers at the courthouse in Lander.

See the agenda below: