Here are this past week’s soccer scores from the local area:

Thursday:

Lander Valley Boys 4, Mountain View 0

Lander Valley Lady Tigers 1 Mountain View 0

Casper Natrona 1, Riverton Boys 0

Riverton Lady Wolverines 1, Casper Natrona 0

Friday:

Casper Kelly Walsh Boys 2, Riverton 0

Riverton Lady Wolverines 3, Casper Kelly Walsh 2 (Cami Pasket scored a hat trick for Riverton and nine goals through five games this season)

Worland Boys 2, Powell 1

Worland Lady Warriors 5, Powell 0