County Stepping up Preparations for Potential Spring Flooding

With the record snowfall across Fremont County, preparations have begun in the advent of potential flooding this spring. On February 7th, the county commissioners approved their 2023 Sandbag Policy (see below) and on March 9th the county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) heard an update on flooding potential.

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Milan Vinich presented the report, with data provided by the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service (NWS) . Vinich said he was contacted by Sheriff Ryan Lee who expressed concern over flooding this year, especially in irrigation ditches and canals as runoff begins. Vinich noted that in the 2017 flood in the county, with a lesser snowpack than this year, the runoff filled ditches and he said the drainage canal along Honor Farm Road resembled a river. There was one fatality in that event.

Of primary concern this spring is the area around Riverton. The NWS said the snowpack on the third bench from the Wind River above Riverton contains 15 inches of snow with a water content of three inches. That’s three times the amount of water than from the 2017 flood. “If we are lucky, the temperatures will stay cooler and there will be a slow release of water,” Vinich said. “The snowmelt could be faster if conditions known as snow ripening occur. That occurs when the top level of the snow is frozen while the underlaying areas are warmer. “That results in a quick shift to melting,” said NWS Meteorologist Brett McDonald. He noted that if the area’s daytime temperatures range from 40 to 50 degrees that would promote a quicker snowmelt, “especially with strong sunshine, wind and or rain and warmer temperatures overnight.”