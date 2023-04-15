County Commission to Begin Budget Hearings Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners will begin the process of hearing from county agencies, boards and commissions on their 2023-24 budget requests on Tuesday. Fremont County Fire Warden Craig Haslam will report on the 2023 Wildland Fire Operations Plan and on a request for communications infrastructure and equipment. In other action, Fremont County Library Foundation President Cody Beers will present an update on the foundation’s work.

Budget hearings are planned for the Fremont County Fire Warden’s Office, the Senior Citizens Center from Shoshoni, Dubois, Lander and Riverton, respectively; Child Development Services; Children’s Advocacy Project, Inc.; Eagle’s Hope Transitions; Fremont County Alliance; Fremont Historic Preservation Commission, and the Predatory Animal Control District.

The agenda is copied below: