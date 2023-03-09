Council rejected Zoning Change Request on Third Reading

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night rejected a zoning change request for a parcel of Land southwest of the intersection of Pure Gas Road and Webbwood Road. The request was made by Haan Development, which earlier had built housing just south of the current request.

According to the agenda for the meeting, “the petitioner planned to build commercial offices spaces and garages for businesses or individuals to rent. C-1 zoning offers more flexibility to the type of businesses that can rent and utilize the commercial spaces available.” The parcel is currently zoned C-P, or “planned neighborhood shopping district to permit retailing of neighborhood convenience commodities and personal services which are needed for day to day living. Density and intensity of use may be considered low to moderate. Uses in this district are intended to be compatible with adjoining residential districts,” according to a staff report.

Riverton Community Development Director Michael Miller said Haan Development could still build the project with the present C-P zoning, which restricts business activity past 10 p.m.

The request had received favorable action by the council on its first and second readings, but the measure was tabled two weeks ago after questions were raised about the nature of the development. On Tuesday, the item was “untabled” and brought back for action.

Only one council member, Lindsey Cox, voted for the change. All others and Mayor Tim Hancock voted against the change, keeping the parcel zoned C-P.