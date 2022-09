Cooler today and Friday, and smoky, but still very dry with Red Flag Warnings through 8 pm. A cold front moves through today bringing gusty winds. There will be showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide this afternoon through early Saturday. Today’s high temperatures are expected in the upper 70s for Dubois, the mid-to-upper 80s for Jeffrey City, Riverton, Lander Thermopolis and Worland, and 90 at Shoshoni.