Cooler to start the week, then warming

Cooler today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for seeing some rain will be across the north and west this afternoon. For Tuesday, expect warmer and dry conditions. For the rest of the week, it will be warming with little or no precipitation expected Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances increae on Friday.

Today’s high temperatures are projected at the upper 50s for Dubois, the Mid 60s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Worland, and the low 70s for Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis.