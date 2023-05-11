Cooler Thursday, Showers and Thunderstorms Expected

Cooler and remaining unsettled with more showers and isolated t-storms; especially East of the Divide. Windy conditions will develop across N Wyoming. Local flooding remains possible. Tomorrow will see fewer showers but remaining windy. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid-60s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 50s for Lander and Dubois and the mid 50s for Jeffrey City. Tonight’s low temperatures in the low 40s for most with the mid 30s in Dubois.