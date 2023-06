Rain will continue in central Wyoming this morning, heavy at times with local flooding still possible. Rain will taper to showers this afternoon and end tonight. Saturday looks warmer and drier with any thunderstorms restricted to northern Wyoming. With the rain, today’ highs are expected to be about 10 degrees cooler than Thursdays, including the low 60s for Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the mid to upper 50s for Lander, Jeffrey City and Dubois.