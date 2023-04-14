Cooler Friday with Chance for Snow Flurries Through Saturday Morning

A hint of winter returns today and tonight…cooler temperatures today along with a chance for snow. Precipitation begins over northwest Wyoming by early afternoon and spread southeast through the evening and overnight. Snow that does stick should melt quickly Saturday. Today’s high temperatures will are expected to reach 50 at Thermopolis, in the upper-40s at Shoshoni and Worland, the mid-40s at Riverton, the Upper 30s for Dubois, Lander and Jeffrey City. Expected snowfall ranges from 1 to 4 inches at Lander, 1 to 3 inches at Dubois and a Trace to one inch elsewhere.