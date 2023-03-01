Cooler for Wednesday, Trace amounts of snow possible

Light snow continues over western portions today. Light snow showers will move across southern portions this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will remain below normal today, to mark the start of Meteorological Spring. Today’s high temperatures will be mostly in the 20s for Dubois and the Wind River Basin, with the upper teens at Shoshoni , the upper 20s at Worland and the low 30s at Thermopolis. New snowfall is predicted at zero inches to a trace.

What is Meterological Spring, you ask? According to a Google search, “Meteorological spring begins on March 1. Meteorological seasons are defined by annual temperature cycles rather than the position of the sun, and are used by weather scientists for comparing seasonal and monthly statistics. Meteorological spring includes March, April and May.”



