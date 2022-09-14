Cooler for Wednesday, Scattered Showers Expected

An unsettled day with scattered showers and thunderstorms; most numerous west of the Continental Divide. Thursday will be cool with more numerous showers. The chance of storms will linger into Friday; with the best chance shifting to northern Wyoming. Today’s projected high temperatures will be in the mid-60s for Dubois, near 70 for Jeffrey City, the low 70s for Lander and Riverton, and the mid-70s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows will be mostly in the low 50s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with the low 40s at Dubois.