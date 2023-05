Another day of rain showers and thunderstorms is in store. Stronger, possibly some severe, storms will develop this afternoon and hang around into this evening. All severe threats are possible, mainly northeast portions of the area, Johnson County has the best chance. Today’s high temperatures are projected to be a bit cooler than the last two days with the upper 70s at Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, the low -to-mid 70s for Riverton, Lander and Jeffrey City and the low 60s at Dubois.