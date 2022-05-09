Cooler and Windy Today, Warmer on Tuesday

Here’s what to expect today on the weather front. It is projected to be cooler and quite windy for most. Snow continues across western wyoming. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the Bighorn Basin over to Johnson County. Today’s highs will be around 50 degrees for most with the mid 50s at Shoshoni and the upper 30s at Dubois. Cooler, indeed. Today’s peak wind gusts could reach around 40 in Riverton and Shoshoni, in the upper 30s for Lander, in the low 30s mph range for Dubois and Thermopolis and in the low 20 mph range for Worland. Down in Jeffrey City, expect peak winds of 51 mph.