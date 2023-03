Temperatures will be similar to yesterday and below normal for much of the forecast area. Sunny skies will continue to melt the snow that remains on the ground. Gusty Northwest winds will develop over portions of Johnson and Natrona counties this morning and continue through the day. The high temperatures for today will be in the upper 30s to 40 degrees in Thermopolis and Worland. the low 30s for Dubois, Riverton and Shoshoni, and the upper 20s for Lander and Jeffrey City.