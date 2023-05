National Weather Service:

Temperatures continue to rise, with highs above average for most of the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return each afternoon. By Thursday, Gulf moisture moves into the region. Flooding is possible because of this, with widespread showers lasting into Sunday. Today’s high in the upper 60s for Dubois, the upper 70s for Lander and Jeffrey City, the low 80s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.