Another warm day with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated late day t-storms in the southwest. Showers will spread across the area on Thursday. Friday into weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers and some mountain snow. Today’s projected high temperatures will be in the low 70s for Dubois, the upper 70s for Jeffrey City, the low 80s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland, and the mid 80s for Thermopolis.