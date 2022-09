High pressure continues to drive weather conditions across Wyoming through Wednesday. This will keep it warm, dry, and clear. Where’s Fall? Well, it will arrive this weekend as a weather system brings in cooler and wetter conditions. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 70s for Dubois, the upper 70s for Jeffrey City, the low 80s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland, and the mid 80s for Thermopolis.