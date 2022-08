The seasonally warm temperatures will continue through the rest of the week. Showers and t-storms will again be possible, mainly across northern Wyoming today. Locally heavy rain will be the main concern with these storms which will linger overnight through Thursday. Today’s high temperatures are projected to about 75 at Dubois, 82 at Lander, 83 at Jeffrey City, 86 at Worland, 87 at Thermopolis, and 88 at Shoshoni and Riverton.