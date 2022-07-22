Continued Hot For Friday, Seasonal for Saturday; Windy with Afternoon Storms

Today will be hot and dry with elevated to critical fire danger. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for portions of the area. Expect breezy west winds along with isolated Thunder storms, which could bring brief 40 to 50 mph winds. It should be mild overnight with partly cloudy skies and for Saturday, expect near normal temperatures and light winds, partly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorms. Today’s high temperatures are projected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with 91 at Lander, 92 at Jeffrey City and 84 at Dubois. Wind Gusts this afternoon and this evening are expected to be in the mid-20 mph range for Lander, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, in the low-30 mph range for Jeffrey City, Riverton and Dubois.