Continued Dry for Friday, Gusty winds for Jeffrey City, Dubois and Thermopolis

A mainly dry today. A gusty wind will blow from Jeffrey City to Casper and in the Cody Foothills. Light snow will move into NW WY tonight with more substantial snow likely Sunday afternoon and night. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees in Dubois, 40 at Thermopolis 37 at Worland with the low to mid-20s for Lander and Riverton, and the upper teens for Shoshoni. Maximum wind gusts are predicted at 44 mph for Jeffrey City, 31 mph at Dubois, 30 mph at Thermopolis with around 10 mph for the Wind River Basin and the lower teens for Worland.