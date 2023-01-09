Congresswoman Hageman will not have a Riverton Office

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman was officially sworn in as Wyoming’s at-large member in the United States House of Representatives on Saturday

Congresswoman Hageman, in a news release, said, “I am honored that the voters of Wyoming have trusted me to represent them in Congress and I am excited to get started. There is a great amount of work to be done to restore our federal government to its Constitutional foundation and limit its size and scope. For far too long the federal government has taken too much freedom and liberty from us – it is time for that to end.”

“While the process (to select Speaker of the House) may have seemed messy to those watching, the debate and discussion was necessary to move the House of Representatives in a more conservative, open, and transparent direction so that it will function better for the American people.”

In taking her oath of office, Hageman said “During our campaign, we promised to put America first, stop the disastrous Biden agenda, secure our borders, protect the right to life, defend the 2nd Amendment, support our energy industries, and reform federal land management. I look forward to fighting for these priorities throughout this 118th Congress.”

In the coming days Hageman’s office indicated they would be able to share locations and contact information for district offices in Cheyenne, Casper, and Gillette so that all Wyomingites will be able to get assistance with any federal issues. According to the news release, Congresswoman Hageman said she looks forward to serving the people of Wyoming throughout the 118th Congress.