Conference Champion Cougars

The boys of Wind River were a strong team all year long with some strong wins and some confusing losses throughout the regular season, but they truly turned it on for the 2A West Conference Championships.

After an overtime game that saw Wind River lose four of their five starters foul out and still manage to win, 83-81, the momentum was entirely on their side through the rest of the tournament. They proved that the next day with a dominating win over Greybull who had momentum as well as they had just beat Big Piney by 33 points.

Wind River beat Greybull 82-53 and officially qualified for the state tournament, but they weren’t done yet. On the final day of the conference tournament they found themselves in the championship game against a familiar foe…Shoshoni.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The two rivals beat everyone else in order to meet each other once again on the court, this time Wind River was looking for the three-peat as they had beaten their Wrangler rivals twice already this season.

The game was in the hands of the Wranglers’ rivals from the tip-off and it was never particularly close after the first few minutes. Wind River’s lead started off large, winning 13-3 midway through the first quarter, and at one point grew to a 23 point lead for the Cougars.

Shoshoni’s defense was caught off guard early and after getting exposed they were playing catch-up the rest of the game. If it weren’t for a pair of three-pointers from Brayden Leonhardt in the first half the Wranglers would have been down by 16 points at halftime, but thanks to some clutch moments from him and Mills it was only a 28-18 deficit they were looking up at after 16 minutes.

Free throws would be a huge factor for Shoshoni as many of their key players were unable to drop any buckets from the charity strip late in the game, the only true outlier being senior Trey Fike who went 10-for-11 from the line. Fike also led the Wranglers in scoring with 16 at the end of the game.

Brayden Leonhardt would lead all scorers at the end of Saturday with 17 thanks to four made three-pointers, hot off his seven made three-pointers from the day before against Greybull. Mills, the Wranglers’ second-highest scorer, finished with eight points and a 60% free throw percentage (3-5).

Despite the Cougars’ nearly doubling the Wranglers in fouls committed, and a strong offensive performance by Fike, the Cougars never felt like their lead was in danger.

The game would end in Wind River winning the 2A West Conference Championship, 55-37, and punching their ticket to the 2023 State Tournament as the #1 seed where they will seek their third-ever state title and first since 2017.

LADY COUGARS

Meanwhile, for the girls, the Lady Cougars found themselves in the hole early after losing by five points to Big Piney, 47-42, on the first day. It wasn’t because of a lack of effort, that’s for sure, but the loss of their leading scorer Allison Tidzump was definitely a factor.

They came out the next day and, in a low-scoring affair, put down the Greybull Lady Buffaloes but found their Cinderella story cut short by Kemmerer in a close game that came down to the wire on Saturday.

That game, which Kemmerer would only win by three points, saw Kemmerer up 34-33 with less than a minute remaining. With 23 seconds left in the game the Lady Cougars missed some pivotal free throws and were forced to foul Kemmerer which led to the 36-33 victory for the Lady Rangers.

Coach Cody Kline and his Lady Cougars defeated a lot of odds this season on their way to the conference tournament and, by a three-point spread, came close to getting all the way to the State Tournament after a season that started off 2-8.

For more information on this tournament, including quotes, pictures and more be sure to stop by 421 E. Main Street in Riverton and pick up your copy of the Ranger or Lander Journal newspapers. Start or continue your subscription today for more stories like this!

By: Shawn O’Brate