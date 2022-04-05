Concerned Wind River School parents over 22-23 Schedule met in Kinnear Friday￼

On Friday evening, a group of concerned parents met at the fire station in Kinnear to discuss and share their feelings about a new school schedule that has been approved by the Fremont School District #6 School Board for submission to the state for final approval.

According to Meagan Brazil, a parent who has children at the school, “the district has difficulty with communication. Very few people get the text, e-mail and other electronic messages that are sent by the school.” She states that there are a large group of people who did not know about the proposed change and it seems like the whole process happened very quickly and without consulting the parents.

The issues parents expressed at the meeting are that the schedule change will require modifications to daycare and work day hours. The new schedule is shortening the day by around 40 minutes each day and that will require changes in family dynamics. Classes extending deep into June would affect ranching, and farming as well as High School Rodeo and showing at the fair. With approximately 45 parents that attended the meeting, it would seem that there is a real concern in the community.

Background

Within the district, there apparently were attempts to communicate with parents according to Troy L. Zickefoose, District 6 superintendent. He wrote a recap of the process that is posted on the website. It states:

Advisory Calendar Committee: “two board members, a secondary teacher, an elementary teacher, a school administrator, and the transportation coordinator were invited to be a part of the calendar committee. Also present: the information specialist to manipulate calendar models, the assistant to the superintendent and the superintendent to facilitate the process. Not everyone could attend every meeting but they were invited with agenda meeting items. They were all sent a survey asking for preference of days and times to meet so that most committee members could make it most of the time.”

According to the Superintendent’s recap, “the first committee meeting was on February 8 and lasted four hours. The role of the committee and changes to state rules regarding alternative calendars was discussed. The committee discussed in great length what would be best for student learning, and agreed that the late end of day release time of 3:50 made for a less than perfect learning environment. Important calendar dates were accumulated and the beginning of few draft calendars were created to view as part of the process.

“The second meeting of the committee was on February 22. Results from a preliminary three question survey which was open from February 12 – 20, were reviewed. Basic questions of calendar start and end time, vacation preferences, and daily start and end times were asked on the survey (209 respondents including students grades 6-11, parents, and staff). The committee took this information and manipulated a couple calendars to fit many of the items adhering to their commitment to try and do what is best for student learning. Again, another four hour meeting.

“March 1 a Public Calendar Meeting was held in the elementary school library to share the process, survey data, sample calendars and receive input. Information regarding the meetings was text to parents, on the district calendar, and in Cougar News.

March 2 a second Public Calendar Meeting was held taking input from the previous meeting and sharing new sample calendars, again taking input.

“On March 3 another survey was sent out with a couple hypothetical calendars. The survey was open from March 3 to March 22 with 105 responses from parents and staff.

March 9 the Calendar Committee met to recap the public meetings and survey feedback. Anecdotal data from conversations with parents and teachers was also discussed and considered. The committee had two solid calendars to present to the board, and endorsed calendar 1 as the preference due to quality instructional time not quantity, and additional contact days with students.

“March 14, board meeting: after listening to much good conversation and discussion a motion was made to accept calendar 1, it was seconded and voted for unanimously. This calendar and all data related to it have been submitted to the Wyoming Department of Education and will be submitted to the State Board of Education for review and approval at their April meeting. If the calendar is approved it will be posted on the website Quick Links on the front page.”

The concerns about the communication with the district resonated within the parent group and yet the district clearly attempted to communicate with written (hard copy), digital, and the website. However, keeping in mind that we are talking about an area that has sporadic internet service available to residents. It appears that the district did distribute surveys on two occasions for feedback from parents.