Concealed Firearms in Riverton Schools to be Discussed Tuesday

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night will be asked to provide their initial thoughts on employees being allowed to carry concealed firearms on school property. The item is listed as discussion only on their regular meeting agenda. Other agenda items include acknowledgement of home school requests for the current school year, acceptance of a $2,500 grant, a budget transfer of $40,000 to the special cash reserve for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room enhancement, and awarding of a $500,549 bid for the Special Services/Tonkin Activity Center Remedy project to move Frontier Academy into the Alternate School Building. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room on North 5th Street West. See the agenda below: