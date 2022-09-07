Community Spotlight Tuesday was on Greg Talabas

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night launched a new item on their agenda entitled “Community Spotlight.”

Honored by the Mayor and Council was community organizer Greg Talabas, who is an organizer of the Riverton Community Watch Program and a painter who helps the city rid buildings of graffiti.

During the meeting, a Power Point Presentation was made displaying the many buildings that had been tagged and, through the work of Talabas and students of Fremont County School District #25’s Frontier Academy, cleaned up.