Community College Commission to act on CWC Programs Today

The Wyoming Community College Commission will be meeting today in Torrington at Eastern Wyoming College to consider several requests from Central Wyoming College. The first request is for two new certificate programs to start this coming fall. CWC’s is seeking to add a Special Education Endorsement Certificate 2 and an Early Childhood Endorsement 2. These two new certificate programs under the college’s Bachelor of Applied Science Degree for Early Childhood Development were designed in response to local school districts and current teachers asking for an option to complete the coursework needed to obtain the endorsement from the Wyoming Professional Standards Teaching Board.

The college is also seeking approval for a program this summer in Small Scale Farm Management. In response to student requests, CWC has created this certificate option for students interested in establishing and maintaining a small-scale farm and crop management as a business. The courses required to complete the certificate stack directly into the Regenerative Small Scale Farming Associate of Applied Science degree offered by CWC