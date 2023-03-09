Commissioners Use Relief Monies to Fund local Projects

Following Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners, a news release was issued outlining action items that the Board acted upon:

The Commissioners authorized an additional $108,010 for plows and wings to an already approved Transportation Department Project for two motor graders totaling $880,000 from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATC). The board also accepted a bid of $74,079 from the Traffic and Parking Control Company for a total of four solar message boards for the Transportation Department. An amendment to a professional services agreement was authorized to Dowl Enginering for an additional $15,000 for a total contract not to exceed total of $215-thousand dollars. The funds will come from the county’s Road Construction Fund.

In other action:

• The Board accepted a bid from Davie Smith GM/Chrysler of $64,422 for a used Tahoe SUV for the Library with funding from the American Rescue Act,

• The Board accepted a bid of $46,000 from Cloud Based Financial Close Management for County Clerk’s Budget solution software with funding from the LATC,

• A Federal Highway Administration Federal Lands Highway Agreement Amendment for the Horse Creek Road at Dubois was approved for an additional overmatch amount of $193,620,

• The National Museum of Military Vehicles at Dubois was granted a new retail liquor license from April 15, 2023 through April14, 2024,

• The Wyoming Health Firs 2023 Wellness Contract for Fremont County Employees was approved,

• The Board accepted a bid from Lander NAPA in the amount of $8,833.34 for a snow plow kit for the museum.

• The Board approved two applications for indigent burial funds in the amount of $1,500 each per the Fremont County Unclaimed and Indigent Burial and Cremation Policy.

• The Board ratified approval of a letter to the Office of Regulatory Affairs and Collaborative Action, Department of the Interior, regarding comments to the Land Acquisitions Proposed Rule, Docket No. BIA-2022.0004

• ARPA #2 funding was authorized in the amount of $5,000 for the Jevenile Justice Services Program for a refrigerator and program incentive materials., and

• Two change orders were approved for the court remodel project: Nelson Architects, LLC, change order No. 1 in the amount of $1,175 and to Yeates Construction, Inc., change order No. 2 in the amount of $5,603.